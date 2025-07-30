US Imposes Higher Tariffs on Brazil

The United States has implemented an additional 40 per cent tariff on goods from Brazil, according to a White House statement. This executive order, signed by President Trump, raises the total tariff amount to 50 per cent. The administration cited disagreements with Brazil’s recent policies as the reason for the increased tariffs.

Certain products are excluded from the new tariff. These exemptions include orange pulp, orange juice, some civil aircraft and related parts, specific types of wood pulp, and various oil products. Additionally, some fertilisers, energy resources, pig iron, and precious metals will not be subject to the higher tariff.

In a separate move, the US imposed sanctions on Alexandre de Moraes, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice. The US government accuses Justice de Moraes of authorising arbitrary pre-trial detentions and suppressing freedom of expression. De Moraes is currently overseeing the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro faces criminal charges for allegedly plotting a coup to overturn the results of Brazil’s 2022 presidential election. These actions by the US government reflect a complex and evolving relationship between the two nations, particularly concerning trade and judicial matters.