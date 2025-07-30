Atlas Arteria Reports Toll Revenue Increase

Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) has announced a 10.7 per cent increase in proportionate toll revenue for the June quarter, compared to the same period last year. Atlas Arteria is a global owner, operator and developer of toll roads, with a portfolio spanning Australia, France, Germany and the United States. The company focuses on acquiring and managing essential infrastructure assets.

Its APRR Group subsidiary recorded a 3 per cent increase in traffic. Light vehicle traffic was up 3.5 per cent, while heavy vehicle traffic remained broadly flat. This was positively impacted by Easter falling in April, compared to March in the prior year. Toll revenue for APRR was 3.3 per cent higher, supported by toll increases that came into effect from February 1. Atlas Arteria noted that it has also benefited from low unemployment in France.

In the United States, the Chicago Skyway experienced a 3.6 per cent decrease in traffic. Light vehicles were down 3.1 per cent and heavy vehicles saw a larger decrease of 8.7 per cent. Conversely, traffic at the Greenway increased by 9.8 per cent, and toll revenue rose by 8.7 per cent, showing positive growth in this segment of their US operations.