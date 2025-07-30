DroneShield Soars on Record Revenue

DroneShield has announced a record $38.8 million in revenue for the June quarter, marking a 480 per cent increase year-on-year. This surge was fuelled by strong global demand for its counter-drone systems. The company is an Australian firm specializing in developing drone detection and mitigation technology. DroneShield’s products are used to protect people, organisations and critical infrastructure from rogue drones.

Year-to-date contracted revenue for 2025 has already reached $176.3 million, tripling the full-year 2024 total. The company reported $43.9 million in cash receipts for the quarter, with a cash balance of $192 million as of July 24. Software-as-a-service revenue climbed to $1.9 million. Management anticipates significant growth in this area by 2026, driven by the rollout of next-generation AI-enabled software and hardware platforms.

The company’s sales pipeline currently stands at $2.3 billion, with substantial momentum in Europe, the US and Asia. Thirteen individual opportunities exceed $30 million, including recent contracts in Ukraine, Israel, and Latin America. DroneShield is also pursuing opportunities arising from the US government’s “big beautiful bill,” which allocates billions towards counter-drone and border surveillance technologies.

To meet increasing demand, DroneShield is expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Sydney. Further expansion is planned for Europe and the US, targeting an annual output capacity of $2.4 billion by the end of 2026.