DMC Mining Group Reports Quarterly Cash Flow

DMC Mining Group (ASX: DMM), a mining exploration entity, has released its quarterly cash flow report for the period ending June 30, 2025. The report provides an overview of the company’s financial activities, including operating, investing, and financing cash flows. DMC Mining Group is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. They are actively pursuing opportunities to create value for shareholders through strategic exploration and project development.

The report indicates that DMC Mining Group had net cash used in operating activities of $59,000 for the quarter and $547,000 for the year to date. Investing activities saw a cash outflow of $10,000 related to exploration and evaluation. However, financing activities provided a net cash inflow of $492,000, primarily due to proceeds from borrowings amounting to $600,000, offset by transaction costs.

At the end of the quarter, DMC Mining Group held cash and cash equivalents of $14,000, compared to $73,000 at the beginning of the period. The company also has access to $200,000 in unused financing facilities. The company estimates it has approximately 4 quarters of funding available. Payments to related parties and their associates totalled $0,000, representing directors’ fees.

The company has an existing loan facility with Aries Finance Pty Ltd, with a total facility amount of $800,000, of which $600,000 has been drawn. The loan is intended to cover expenses related to the company’s public offer. DMC Mining is also undertaking a capital raising through an offer of up to 120,000,000 shares at $0.05 per share, aiming to raise up to $6,000,000 before costs.