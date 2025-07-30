Activeport (ASX: ATV) Secures $3.2 Million in New Network Contracts

Activeport Group Ltd (ASX: ATV), a developer of advanced network orchestration software for telecommunications providers and data centre operators, has announced the booking of an additional 125 circuits in July 2025. This follows an initial take-up of 75 new circuits in June, bringing the total to 200 circuits sold since the launch of its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform in May 2025. Activeport leverages the FibreconX Pure Fibre network to deliver variable bandwidth connections between Australia’s commercial centres and major data centre hubs.

The new orders add $2 million in contract value over 36 months, taking the total secured to $3.2 million in just the first two months since launch. Activeport said the circuits will be deployed over the next 18 months. The company attributes this rapid market adoption to its cutting-edge network orchestration software combined with FibreconX’s fibre infrastructure, particularly within the booming AI-driven market.

Activeport highlighted that these orders have already secured commitments for 50% of its FY26 budget within the first month of the financial year, positioning the company for significant growth. From September, Activeport plans to roll out advanced services including cloud access, network-to-network integration, and managed cybersecurity solutions. This will enhance customer value and drive further revenue growth.

Peter Christie, Activeport’s Chairman & CEO, stated that the market’s response to the Global Edge NaaS platform demonstrates the transformative power of Activeport’s software when paired with FibreconX’s state-of-the-art fibre network. He added that securing $3.2 million in revenue commitments and achieving 50% of the FY26 sales target in the first month of the financial year is a testament to the demand for high-performance, flexible, and cost-effective network solutions.