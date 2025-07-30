Opyl (ASX: OPL) Reports Strong Commercial Momentum in June Quarter

Opyl Limited (ASX: OPL), an AI company dedicated to leveraging data and technology to transform the landscape of clinical trials and medical research, has released its June 2025 quarterly report and Appendix 4C. The report highlights significant commercial progress, underscored by three key deals including a parametric-insurance partnership with Innovatrix Capital, and pilot engagements with contract research organisations (CROs) Cardialysis and Evestia. These collaborations validate TrialKey’s value across the clinical trial value chain, establishing new retainer, premium-share, and license revenue streams for the company.

A Board-led strategic review has locked in a push to accelerate the self-learning AI capabilities of TrialKey, increase data ingestion, and pursue strategic acquisitions of complementary technologies or data assets. This leverages the platform’s existing foundation of 520,000 trials and 780 million data points. Further bolstering its capabilities, Opyl has appointed Matt Hallam as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing 25 years of global CRO and pharma intelligence experience to drive sales growth.

Opyl’s financial position has been strengthened by an oversubscribed $1.5 million placement. The company has also disclosed a 2-Bitcoin position via the BTX ETF, valued at approximately A$331,000, and secured a standby $2 million loan facility from director Antanas Guoga to support its treasury strategy, subject to ASX compliance. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $102,000.

The near-term focus for the September quarter includes converting the Innovatrix pilot into multi-policy uptake, progressing the Cardialysis and Evestia pilots to recurring licences, and actively pursuing partnerships or M&A opportunities to expand its data resources. Opyl also intends to showcase TrialKey at BIO Korea and BIO Boston to broaden its global reach and opportunity pipeline.