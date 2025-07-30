Cambium Bio Secures A$2.12 Million in Fully-Subscribed Placement

Cambium Bio Limited (ASX:CMB), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on ophthalmology and tissue repair, has announced it has successfully raised A$2,119,418 through a placement of 4,570,667 new fully-paid ordinary shares. The placement utilised the company’s existing 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and additional 10% capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A. The shares were issued at A$0.4637 per share.

The placement saw strong support from investors, including a significant investment from Da Jyun Capital Investment Corporation (DJCIC), a Taiwanese investment firm specialising in regenerative medicine within the Asia-Pacific region. DJCIC subscribed for 4,455,717 shares, amounting to A$2,066,116. Directors Prof Edmund K. Waller and Terence A. Walts also participated, subscribing for 60,000 and 54,950 shares respectively, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting.

The funds raised will be primarily used to initiate registration-enabling Phase 3 trials for Cambium Bio’s lead product candidate, Elate Ocular, and for general working capital. According to Cambium Bio CEO Karolis Rosickas, the investment, made at a 60% premium to the current trading price, reflects investor confidence in the intrinsic value and future potential of Elate Ocular.

Cambium Bio is focused on the development of innovative biologics for ophthalmology and tissue repair applications. The company’s proprietary technology, based on human platelet lysate, aims to create a pipeline of novel therapeutics, with Elate Ocular being developed to address unmet medical needs in dry eye disease. The announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors of Cambium Bio Limited.