Flynn Gold Hits High-Grade Gold Veins at Trafalgar Prospect

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1), an Australian mineral exploration company with projects in Tasmania and Western Australia, has announced positive assay results from its Phase 4 diamond drilling program at the Trafalgar Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania. The drilling program, comprising four holes (TFDD023-TFDD026) totalling 880m, intersected multiple high-grade gold veins, confirming the continuity of mineralisation across the Trafalgar Main, Magazine, and South Zones. Key intersections include 1.8m @ 3.8g/t Au from 120.0m and 0.7m @ 15.7g/t Au from 162.5m in hole TFDD023, as well as 8.0m @ 1.2g/t Au from 34.0m and 0.3m @ 16.1g/t Au from 47.7m in hole TFDD025. Hole TFDD026 returned 4.0m @ 2.5g/t Au from 290.6m and 0.3m @ 12.9g/t Au from 297.9m.

According to Flynn Gold, the drilling has reinforced the geological model, particularly within the deeper parts of the Trafalgar Main Zone. Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston, stated that the results reaffirm the significant scale potential at Trafalgar and support the company’s strategy of advancing multiple high-quality gold prospects across the Golden Ridge Project. The company also stated that the results confirm the presence of multiple high-grade mineralized zones and further reinforces its geological model, particularly at depth.

The company is currently planning follow-up targeting to support updates to the Trafalgar Exploration Target and guide Mineral Resource definition. The mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike, suggesting further exploration potential. The next steps include refining the geological and structural models, designing follow-up drill holes to test open zones of mineralisation, and assessing data to support an update to the existing Exploration Target and guide planning toward a maiden Mineral Resource estimation.

Flynn Gold will continue to advance the Trafalgar Prospect through systematic drilling and modelling, with the aim of delineating a high-grade gold resource within the broader Golden Ridge Project. Diamond drilling at the Company’s Grenadier prospect recently commenced with the aim of testing the down-dip continuity of high-grade gold mineralisation discovered in surface trenches.