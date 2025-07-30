Codeifai (ASX: CDE) Announces $2.35 Million Share Placement

Codeifai Limited (ASX: CDE), a leading provider of digital and AI-powered brand solutions, today announced it has secured firm commitments to raise $2.353 million through a share placement. The placement involves the issue of 117,650,000 shares at $0.02 per share, along with one free attaching option for every two shares subscribed. The company designs high-margin offerings to deliver exceptional scalability and profitability, empowering brands through smart digital engagement.

The placement options, exercisable at $0.04 and expiring three years from the issue date, will be subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting, and the company intends to seek their listing, pending ASX criteria. The placement shares will be issued under the company’s existing Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity, following shareholder approval received at the AGM on May 8th, 2025. Codeifai also plans to explore a bonus option entitlement issue to reward long-term shareholders, pending board approval and ASX criteria, with further details to be released later.

The funds raised will be allocated towards business development, commercialisation of the proposed QuantumAI Secure platform (formerly AntennaTransfer.io), and general working capital. Additionally, Codeifai is considering a U.S. market listing, contingent on board determination and listing criteria, to leverage the concentration of the quantum computing and AI ecosystem in the United States, particularly in light of the pending acquisitions of QuantumAI Secure and Trust Codes.

Oakley Capital acted as the Lead Manager for the placement, receiving a capital raising fee of 6%, broker shares, and unlisted broker options, all subject to shareholder approval. The company will also seek shareholder approval at the next general meeting to raise up to $1.5 million via a future placement on the same terms. Trading resumed on the ASX on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, with settlement of the placement scheduled for Monday, 4 August 2025, and allotment of placement shares on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.