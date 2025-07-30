BPH Global Confirms Metal Uptake Potential in Seaweed

BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8), an ASX-listed company focused on identifying and extracting precious and rare earth minerals, has announced the successful completion of its initial six-month research and development (R&D) program. The program, conducted in collaboration with Temasek Innovation Holdings Pte Ltd (TPIH) and Gaia Mariculture Pte Ltd, investigated the potential of extracting minerals from seaweed. Final assay results confirm that Sesuvium portulacastrum is a hyperaccumulator of key metals, including gold, silver, copper, and lithium. Concentrations of these metals reached up to 81.32 mg/kg of dry biomass.

Managing Director Matthew Leonard stated that the findings represent a significant milestone, supporting the company’s vision of scalable seaweed cultivation for metal extraction. The research indicated that metal uptake is significantly higher in seaweed grown in polluted or brackish water compared to clean marine environments. However, attempts to extract specific metals using conventional chemical methods proved unsuccessful due to the complex multi-metal profile of the biomass. The seaweed biomass is now classified as “bio-ore”.

As a result, BPH Global will shift its focus to biological extraction techniques, exploring the use of microorganisms for targeted metal separation. A new six-month R&D program is under negotiation with TPIH, involving a specialist biology team to develop selective extraction processes. The company will now focus on finalising the new R&D agreement, deploying the new research team, and initiating testing of microbial-assisted extraction processes.

The company will continue sourcing seaweed from strategic locations with known mineral-rich marine waters, while also exploring potential partnerships in “bio-ore” solutions. The Board of Directors has approved this announcement, with further updates to be provided to shareholders as the research and development progresses.