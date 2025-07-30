eToro to Launch Tokenised US Stocks

Online trading platform eToro has announced plans to launch tokenised versions of US-listed stocks, allowing its customers to trade equities around the clock. The company, which enables users to invest in various financial assets, including stocks and cryptocurrencies, stated that the new offering would likely be launched in Europe, although a specific start date has not been disclosed. eToro provides a platform to trade and invest in stocks, crypto, and other assets. It aims to simplify investing and increase financial literacy through its social trading features.

The assets will be issued as ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. This will allow users to trade shares 24/7 and transfer the tokenised stocks between eToro digital wallets. The company also indicated that it will soon offer 24/5 trading on an initial selection of 100 US-listed stocks and ETFs. Yoni Assia, eToro’s cofounder and chief executive, highlighted the initiative as a pivotal moment for digital assets and tokenised real-world assets.

eToro has been expanding its digital asset offerings, having first introduced cryptocurrencies to its US users in 2019. The platform now supports trading in over 50 digital assets, including major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. In the same year, eToro also launched tokenised gold and silver for its customers. The company also partnered with CME Group to offer spot-quoted futures, which are currently available in select European markets, with plans for further global expansion.

The move by eToro to offer tokenised shares follows a similar announcement from competitor Robinhood Markets, which recently unveiled plans to make tokenised US securities available to its European customer base.