Air New Zealand Appoints New Chief Executive

Air New Zealand has announced the appointment of Nikhil Ravishankar as its new chief executive officer. Ravishankar, currently serving as the airline’s chief digital officer, will take over from Greg Foran on October 20, following Foran’s six-year tenure. Air New Zealand is the flag carrier airline of New Zealand. It provides passenger and cargo air transport services to, from, and within New Zealand.

Ravishankar brings a wealth of experience to the role, having joined Air New Zealand five years ago after a career at energy company Vector and Accenture. His background in digital technology and infrastructure is expected to be a key asset as the airline navigates future challenges.

Dame Therese Walsh, Air New Zealand’s chairwoman, highlighted Ravishankar’s unique perspective and deep understanding of the airline and critical infrastructure. She noted the immense challenges facing airlines, including climate change, customer expectations, technology advancements, cost pressures, and geopolitical factors, expressing confidence in Ravishankar’s ability to address these issues.

Walsh stated that Ravishankar’s digital and infrastructure background will bring benefits. “He’s not afraid to challenge how things are done and ask questions,” she said.