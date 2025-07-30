Bitmain to Establish US Manufacturing Hub

Bitmain Technologies, the world’s largest manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining hardware, is set to open its first United States facility in the coming months. This strategic move capitalises on the growing ‘Made in America’ trend within the digital asset sector. Bitmain specialises in the design, development, and sales of hardware used for cryptocurrency mining. The company also operates several of the world’s largest mining pools.

The company plans to inaugurate a new headquarters and assembly line in either Texas or Florida by the end of the third quarter. Irene Gao, Bitmain’s global business chief, anticipates initial output in early 2026, with full-scale production expected to ramp up later in the year. This expansion aligns with the increasing demand for domestically produced technology and the evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency industry.

This decision underscores a resurgence in American industrial policy that prioritises domestic production and operational efficiency. As Washington reconfigures supply chains to align with national industrial policies, cryptocurrency mining is emerging as a strategic industry, akin to semiconductors and energy. The shift reflects a broader trend of prioritising local manufacturing in key sectors.

Bitmain anticipates that local production will expedite deliveries and streamline repair services for its US customer base, according to Gao. While labour costs are projected to be higher, the move is deemed commercially viable, particularly in light of existing tariff uncertainties. This initiative marks a significant step in Bitmain’s efforts to strengthen its presence and responsiveness in the North American market.