Sandfire Resources Soars on Strong Quarter

Shares in Sandfire Resources have risen following the release of a strong June quarter result. RBC Capital Markets analyst Kaan Peker pointed to robust production figures, improved cash flow, and solid guidance as key factors driving the positive market reaction. Sandfire Resources is an Australian mining and exploration company focused on copper production. The company is dedicated to sustainable mining practices and creating value for its shareholders.

Sandfire reported a 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in group copper equivalent production, reaching 42 kilotonnes. This performance enabled the company to meet its 2025 production guidance. Full-year group production also saw a 12 per cent year-on-year increase, outperforming RBC’s estimate of 10 per cent growth.

Furthermore, Sandfire’s net debt decreased to $123 million, significantly lower than RBC’s forecast of $172 million. This reduction was attributed to stronger sales volumes, favourable provisional pricing adjustments, and timing-related gains. Peker has maintained an “outperform” rating on Sandfire, setting a price target of $12.25.

Peker views the quarter’s results as a clear positive, highlighting the company’s operational momentum, strong cash generation, and successful delivery on its guidance. Shares in Sandfire last traded up by 1.8 per cent at $11.19 as of 2.10pm.