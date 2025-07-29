Anson Resources (ASX: ASN) Announces Maiden JORC Resource at Green River Lithium Project

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN), a diversified minerals development company with a portfolio of in-demand commodities led by its core lithium assets in the Paradox Basin in Utah, USA, has released its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The company is focused on developing the Paradox Basin region into one of the largest lithium resources in North America through its 100%-owned USA subsidiaries.

The June quarterly report highlights a maiden JORC Mineral Resource estimate for the Green River Lithium Project, based on drilling at the Bosydaba #1 well, estimating a contained LCE of 103,000 tonnes. Anson plans to increase the Mineral Resource with the re-entry of the historic Mt Fuel-Skyline Geyser 1-25 well, scheduled for Q3 2025, with necessary approvals already secured. Recent swabbing programs have returned consistently higher assay values, averaging 135mg/l Li, which will be included in future JORC Mineral Resource upgrades.

Anson has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with POSCO Holdings to collaborate on constructing a Demonstration Plant at the Green River Lithium Project to test Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology, contingent on due diligence. The companies will explore investment and development opportunities, and Anson has worked with the Utah government to develop a lower state royalty rate scaled from 1% to 5%, replacing the previous flat rate of 5%.

Corporate developments include Anson signing a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) with Green River City Council, aiming to fill 50 to 100 well-paying jobs with local residents. The company reported a strong balance sheet with $2.5 million cash on hand at the end of the quarter.