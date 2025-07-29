Australian Rare Earths Achieves Key Milestone in Koppamurra Project

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: AR3) has announced significant progress in its metallurgical testwork program at the Koppamurra Rare Earths Project in South Australia. Australian Rare Earths is an emerging diversified critical minerals company, strategically positioned to meet the growing global demand for rare earth elements and uranium. The company reported the successful production of approximately 34kg of mixed rare earth oxide (MREO) from 1,800 litres of Pregnant Leach Solution (PLS), which was derived from a ~3-tonne heap leach testwork. This achievement marks a crucial intermediate step toward producing a Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC).

The testwork results confirm a substantial reduction in material required for downstream processing, potentially streamlining the production of MREC. Impressively, the company achieved magnet rare earth (MRE) recoveries of 99% through a simple and cost-effective direct precipitation method from PLS to MREO. This intermediate step has the potential to significantly reduce equipment size and lower costs associated with downstream Impurity Removal (IR) and MREC production, providing a strong basis for cost-efficient processing.

AR3 is collaborating with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) and its technical partner, Neo Performance Materials, to optimise impurity removal and deliver a high-quality, saleable MREC product. Managing Director and CEO, Travis Beinke, stated that the MREO production provides greater flexibility in downstream processing options and reduces material volumes, further de-risking the project as it advances toward the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).

The testwork program is co-funded by a $5 million Australian Government grant from the International Partnerships in Critical Minerals Program. The next steps include additional testwork to optimise the intermediate MREO re-dissolution and impurity removal processes, which will enhance the production of a high-quality MREC and inform the PFS.