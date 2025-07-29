Djerriwarrh Investments (DJW) Boosts Final Dividend Amid Market Underperformance

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW), an ASX-listed investment company seeking to provide shareholders with an enhanced level of fully franked income higher than the S&P/ASX 200, has announced an increase to its final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company declared a final dividend of 8.25 cents per share, fully franked, up from 8.0 cents per share in the prior corresponding period, representing a 3.1% increase. Total dividends for the year reached 15.5 cents per share, compared to 15.25 cents per share last year.

The dividend yield, including franking, based on the final and interim dividends, stands at 6.5% on the net asset backing. This represents a 2.3 percentage point yield enhancement compared to the S&P/ASX 200 Index when franking is included. The final dividend will be paid on 26 August 2025 to shareholders registered on 8 August 2025, with shares trading ex-dividend from 7 August 2025. Djerriwarrh’s Net Operating Result, excluding open option positions, was $40.8 million, slightly up from $40.3 million in the previous year. Net profit attributable to members increased by 0.6% to $39.2 million.

Despite the increased dividend, Djerriwarrh reported portfolio performance of 7.8% for the year, including the benefit of franking credits, underperforming the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index, which achieved 15.1%. The company attributed this underperformance to an underweight position in major banks and a high net cash position maintained throughout the year, given high valuations across many market sectors. Net tangible assets per share before the final dividend were $3.40, up from $3.36 in the prior year.

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) and Dividend Substitution Share Plan (DSSP) are available, with a nil discount to the Volume Weighted Average Price. Notices of participation must be received by 5pm (AEST) on 11 August 2025. Djerriwarrh will host a shareholder webcast on 29 July 2025, and its AGM is scheduled for 30 September 2025.