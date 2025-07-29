Diatreme Resources Signs Negotiation Protocol with Gulaal People for Northern Silica Project

Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX: DRX), an emerging silica sands developer and explorer, has signed a negotiation protocol with representatives of the Gulaal People. This agreement marks a significant step forward in the company’s engagement with one of the affected Traditional Owner groups for the proposed southern access road to its Northern Silica Project (NSP). The Gulaal People are one of the affected Traditional Owners for the proposed southern access road for the Northern Silica Project (NSP). Negotiations with the Gulaal People form part of the total compensatory package for the NSP required with all affected Traditional Owners.

The negotiation protocol establishes a framework and set of principles to guide future discussions between Diatreme and the Gulaal People. The aim is to secure mutually beneficial opportunities arising from the Northern Silica Project. Both parties have committed to building a positive long-term relationship that will facilitate agreements providing benefits and opportunities for the Gulaal People, while enabling the timely progression of the NSP. Diatreme is committed to working with representatives of the Gulaal People during negotiations to maximise economic benefits, employment and training opportunities for Gulaal People. Diatreme will also develop strategies to manage any potential project impacts, these being aimed at balancing economic considerations with benefits for the Gulaal People, these benefits including local employment for Gulaal People and cultural preservation.

CEO Neil McIntyre described the signing of the negotiation protocol as a positive and significant step forward. He emphasized Diatreme’s commitment to conducting future negotiations in good faith, with openness and transparency. The company aims to reach agreements that deliver employment and training opportunities to the Gulaal People, while ensuring the preservation of their cultural heritage for future generations. During negotiations a cultural heritage management plan will be developed specifically tailored to the requirements of the Gulaal People to ensure the protection of significant sites and traditions. Diatreme has committed to ongoing consultation with the Gulaal People to ensure they are informed about the project and the status of negotiations.

Diatreme Resources is also continuing consultations and making positive progress with other native title holders. The company is committed to ensuring that benefits are maximised for all relevant native title holders affected by the ongoing progress of the NSP. Diatreme Resources (ASX:DRX) is an emerging Australian producer of mineral and silica sands based in Brisbane. Their key projects comprise the Northern Silica Project and Galalar Silica Sand Project in Far North Queensland, located adjacent to the world’s biggest silica sand mine at Cape Flattery, together with the recently acquired Cape Flattery Silica Project.