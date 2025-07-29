Resolution Minerals Eyes NASDAQ Listing to Boost US Critical Metals Push

Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX: RML), a company focused on discovering and developing mineral deposits, primarily in Australia and North America, has announced its intention to pursue a dual-listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The company has appointed Dominari Securities LLC and Revere Securities LLC as advisors to facilitate the listing process. This move aligns with Resolution’s strategy to accelerate the development of its Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold-Silver project located in Idaho, USA.

The rationale behind the NASDAQ listing centres on strengthening Resolution’s position as a potential supplier of critical metals to the U.S. defense sector. Management believes that tapping into the NASDAQ, the world’s largest liquidity capital market, is opportune given the growing recognition of antimony and tungsten within the U.S. investment community. The Horse Heaven project’s location, adjacent to the Stibnite Antimony & Gold Mine, further solidifies the company’s belief that NASDAQ is a natural fit.

A NASDAQ listing offers several key benefits, including access to deeper capital markets, increased exposure to U.S. institutional and retail investors, and alignment with U.S. strategic interests, potentially unlocking federal funding opportunities. The company anticipates the NASDAQ listing to occur in Q4 2025. The engagement terms with Dominari and Revere include an initial six-month period, extendable upon successful listing, with the advisors set to prepare roadshows, sponsor investors, and provide landscape analysis.

In consideration for the advisors’ services, Resolution Minerals will issue a total of 79,383,713 ordinary shares and 30,000,000 unquoted options, subject to shareholder approval. Managing Director Ari Zaetz expressed enthusiasm for the engagement, highlighting the advisors’ support for Resolution’s vision to restore the U.S. critical metals supply chain and enhance the Horse Heaven project’s potential. The company’s OTC listing is imminent, and Resolution expects to provide further updates to the market soon.