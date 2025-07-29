Beonic Secures $10.6 Million Airport Contract in North Africa

Beonic (ASX: BEO), a global leader in LiDAR-based passenger flow technology that provides ultra-precise people flow mapping and queue detection, has announced a significant contract with a major North African airport authority. The contract, valued at AU$15.2 million in total, will see Beonic deploy its cutting-edge technology across seven major international airports in the region. Beonic’s share of the contract is valued at AU$10.6 million over the initial 2.5-year term, with an option to extend for a further three years. This agreement marks Beonic’s strategic entry into the North African aviation market and represents a substantial expansion of its international airport portfolio.

The initial phase of the project involves a technical proof-of-concept at the country’s primary international gateway airport. Following this, full rollout will commence across all seven airports within 12 months. Beonic’s solution aims to monitor real-time passenger movements and optimise operations, security, and traveller experience within the airport terminals. The company will work with a local technology partner to ensure strong in-region support and operational efficiency.

According to Beonic, this deployment reinforces its position as a leader in passenger flow management solutions for airports globally, adding to its existing presence in key international hubs such as London Heathrow, JFK Terminal 4, Narita, and Abu Dhabi. The company anticipates that platform fees from the contract will contribute meaningfully to long-term Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). A bank guarantee equal to 3% of the total contract value has been submitted.

Billy Tucker, CEO of Beonic, hailed the contract as transformational, citing its scale and timing ahead of a major international sporting event scheduled for 2030. He expressed pride in supporting their partner in delivering smarter, data-driven airport operations, highlighting Beonic’s advanced LiDAR capabilities and strong regional partnerships as key factors in expanding its global leadership in passenger flow and queue management.