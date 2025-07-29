Leeuwin Metals (ASX: LM1) Hits High-Grade Gold at Marda Project

Leeuwin Metals Ltd (LM1) has announced strong results from its latest drilling program at the Marda Gold Project in Western Australia. Leeuwin Metals is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-value mineral resources across a diversified portfolio. The new assays, including up to 10g/t gold, continue to expand known mineralisation, supporting the company’s strategy to define and grow resources at Marda. A maiden Mineral Resource estimate is targeted for this quarter, with drilling expected to commence within weeks to support further resource definition. Recent fieldwork has also identified new targets, indicating substantial exploration potential.

Significant assay results from the Python prospect at Marda Central include 5m @ 5.0g/t Au from 229m to end-of-hole, including 1m @ 10.0g/t Au from 231m (MGRC0018) and 23m @ 1.29g/t Au from 207m, including 10m @ 2.3g/t Au from 207m and 16m @ 0.78g/t Au from 244m (MGRC0027). These results extend the known mineralisation below the existing open pit, demonstrating continuity over a 200m by 200m area.

Drill planning at Evanston is underway, with drilling expected to commence in mid-August, targeting shallow, high-grade mineralisation. Recent fieldwork has identified 11 new target areas across a 500m surface expression, supported by historical workings. Over 120 assays are pending from recent rock chip sampling. Ongoing mapping continues to refine structural understanding, target ranking, and drill program design, critical steps in advancing the broader Marda system toward resource definition.

Executive Chairman Christopher Piggott stated that the results reinforce the scale and potential of the Marda system. He noted that this is the company’s second drilling campaign at Marda, with results continuing to demonstrate strong down-dip continuity of mineralisation at Marda Central. Surface exploration has also expanded, with mapping and sampling identifying multiple historical workings, potentially representing a previously untested style of mineralisation.