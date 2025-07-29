Liontown Resources (LTR) Achieves Record Operating Cash Flow Amidst Underground Ramp-Up

Liontown Resources Limited (LTR), a responsible battery minerals provider focused on ensuring a reliable supply of essential minerals, has announced its quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 June 2025, highlighting a strong finish to its first year of operations. The company produced over 300,000 wet metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate in the first 11 months. The report details record net positive operating cash flows of $23 million, marking the company’s third consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, achieved despite a low-price environment for lithium.

The company reported a strong cash balance of $156 million, even with a 9% quarter-on-quarter drop in average realised price. Sales receipts totalled $109 million for the quarter, contributing to the record operating cash result. Open pit mining remains on schedule for completion in December 2025, with access to the final major ore zone on track for Q2 FY26. Underground production ramp-up continued, with stoping commencing on schedule in April 2025 and performing in line with expectations.

Liontown commissioned Australia’s largest paste plant, with paste delivered for first stoping and ventilation infrastructure on track for completion in Q1 FY26. Process plant performance was also strong, with availability exceeding 95% and concentrate quality maintained while processing stockpiles of low-grade ore. 85,892 dmt of spodumene concentrate was produced at an average grade of 5.2%, and 97,330 dmt were sold across six parcels, generating revenue of $96 million. The business optimisation program delivered $112 million in cumulative cost savings and deferrals, exceeding the A$100M target set in November 2024.

The company enters FY26 focused on transitioning to Australia’s first fully underground lithium operation, unlocking long-term value through continued cost and capital optimisation. Managing Director and CEO Tony Ottaviano said the company remains firmly on track for 100% underground production and a 70% recovery target in Q3 FY26.