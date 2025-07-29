Monadelphous Secures New Contracts Valued Over $110M

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) has announced it has been awarded new construction and maintenance contracts valued at more than $110 million. The contracts span the resources and infrastructure sectors, bolstering the company’s project portfolio across Australia. One significant project includes work on Rio Tinto’s Parker Point Stockyard Sustaining Project near Dampier in Western Australia, with work expected to be completed by mid-2026.

In Central Queensland, Monadelphous will undertake electrical and instrumentation works for the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline. This project involves a joint venture between McConnell Dowell Constructors and BMD Constructions. The company’s portion of the work is slated for completion in late 2025.

Furthermore, Monadelphous has secured a five-year extension to its existing contract with Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM). This extension covers general mechanical and electrical maintenance services at Newmont’s gold operations in Boddington, Western Australia, and the Tanami region in the Northern Territory. Monadelphous has been providing services to Newmont since 2015.

Monadelphous is a mining services company specialising in providing construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors throughout Australia.