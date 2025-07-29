Pilbara Ports Break Throughput Record Again

Pilbara Ports in Western Australia have reported a record-breaking 775.5 million tonnes of exports and imports for the 2024-25 financial year, marking the sixth consecutive year of increased throughput. The total value of goods passing through the ports of Ashburton, Dampier, Varanus Island, and Port Hedland is approximately $153 billion. Pilbara Ports Authority is responsible for managing the ports of Ashburton, Dampier, Port Hedland and Varanus Island. These ports facilitate trade, supporting the economy of Western Australia and the nation.

The Port of Port Hedland alone saw a 1% increase in throughput compared to the previous year, reaching 577.7 million tonnes. Iron ore exports across all Pilbara Ports jumped by 3%, totalling 730.8 million tonnes. These ports handle around 81% of Australia’s trade and 43% of global trade, highlighting their crucial role in international commerce.

Ports Minister Stephen Dawson emphasised the Pilbara region’s significance as an economic powerhouse for Australia, driven by strong demand for iron ore. He acknowledged the Pilbara Ports team for their achievement of a sixth consecutive year of record throughput, solidifying its position as one of Australia’s most valuable ports, despite a challenging global economic climate.

The Western Australian Government is supporting the Lumsden Point Project, which recently completed a key causeway and four land allocation agreements, with two wharfs expected to be operational by late 2026. Minister Dawson stated that these infrastructure projects not only benefit the national economy but also generate local jobs in the region, supporting the state’s economic future.