US and China Resume Trade Negotiations

Top economic officials from the United States and China convened in Stockholm for over five hours of discussions aimed at resolving ongoing economic disputes. These disputes have been at the heart of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. The talks are an effort to extend a three-month truce established earlier this year.

The US negotiating team, which included Treasury chief Scott Bessent, met with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng at Rosenbad, the Swedish prime minister’s office. The meetings come as China faces an August 12 deadline to reach a lasting tariff agreement with the Trump administration. Preliminary deals were struck in May and June to de-escalate weeks of tit-for-tat tariffs and resolve issues around rare earth mineral exports.

Negotiators from both countries were seen leaving the office building around 8pm on Monday, but did not provide any statements to the press. Discussions are expected to continue on Tuesday. President Trump briefly commented on the negotiations during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

“I’d love to see China open up their country,” Trump stated, highlighting the US desire for broader economic access. The outcome of these talks remains uncertain as both nations seek to find common ground on trade practices and economic policies.