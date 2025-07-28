US Treasury Sharply Increases Borrowing Estimate

The US Treasury has significantly increased its estimate for federal borrowing for the current quarter to $US1.01 trillion, a substantial rise attributed primarily to adjustments following the recent changes to the debt limit. This new figure marks a considerable jump from the $US554 billion projected back in April, according to a statement released by the Treasury Department. The increase reflects the government’s efforts to restore its cash reserves after a period of constrained borrowing.

During the first half of the year, the government was compelled to reduce its issuance of securities to remain compliant with the debt ceiling. However, with Congress raising the debt limit by $US5 trillion at the beginning of July, the Treasury is now scaling up its issuance activities to replenish its cash reserves. This adjustment is a key driver behind the updated borrowing estimate for the July-September period.

The Treasury Department clarified that the original April estimate did not fully account for the debt-limit implications. The initial forecast assumed a cash balance of $US850 billion by the end of June, but the actual balance was significantly lower, at $US457 billion. Excluding the impact of this lower-than-anticipated beginning-of-quarter cash balance, the current quarter borrowing estimate is $US60 billion higher than announced in April. This revision provides a clearer picture of the Treasury’s borrowing needs in light of recent fiscal developments.