Markets Surge on Clarity — But This Is Not a Win for Europe

Global equity markets are surging on Monday — not because tariffs disappeared, but because they finally crystallised.

After months of brinkmanship, investors were handed what they needed: clarity. But beneath the market relief, a profound reshaping of global commerce is underway.

This is the analysis of Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group after a deal was struck between US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

It averts an immediate transatlantic trade war, but still imposes sweeping 15% US tariffs on core EU exports — including automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

In return, the EU has agreed to spend $750bn on American energy over three years, invest $600bn in the US economy, and buy what Trump called a “vast amount” of military equipment.

“Markets rallied because the rules of engagement are finally known. But don’t confuse relief with reward,” says Nigel Green.

“This is a reset, not a resolution. A year ago, markets would have recoiled. Today, they’re simply grateful it wasn’t worse.”

In Trump’s own words, it’s “probably the biggest deal ever reached” — and in many ways, it is.

Germany secures a reduction in auto tariffs from 27.5% to 15%. But for many industries across the bloc, it’s a blunt blow.

There’s no exemption for steel or aluminium, where levies remain at a punishing 50%. Core sectors like French agriculture and Italian design face new hurdles with little clarity on relief.

“Trump played von der Leyen with precision,” notes Nigel Green.

“Europe avoided disaster, but locked itself into an imbalanced, high-stakes pact with no clear exit ramp. It’s the cost of certainty in an uncertain world, and the US extracted every ounce of leverage.”

The political reaction has been mixed, and telling.

Berlin hailed the deal for averting escalation. Paris called it “temporary” and “unbalanced.” Industry bodies across the continent labelled it painful and inadequate. But the market’s response tells a different story: clarity is currency.

“The global economy is being redrawn in real time. Trade routes are shifting. Capital flows are reorienting. Energy and defence are now the price of access to the US market,” says Nigel Green.

“Investors who understand this — and move quickly — will be the ones who come out ahead.”

The implications are vast. US energy producers are positioned for an unprecedented surge in European demand. Defence contractors stand to benefit from years of guaranteed procurement. European firms that can adapt supply chains or shift operations outside the bloc will gain competitive advantage.

“It’s a new era of trade-by-force and the old assumptions no longer apply.”

While European markets opened higher and the euro strengthened slightly on the news, deVere warns that the full effects are only just beginning to be priced in.

“Capital is going to follow certainty,” Nigel Green continues.

“We expect a near-term rotation into US defence and energy stocks, and selective upside in EU firms that pivot early. But this isn’t a blanket rally — it’s fragmented.

For global investors, the key message is action.

“This trade deal is a roadmap,” says Nigel Green. “It tells us where the US is going, what it wants, and how it’s going to get it. Anyone ignoring this signal is going to be left behind.”

He concludes: “The tariffs are real. The costs are real. But so is the opportunity. We’re not going back to how things were. We’re heading into something radically new and the time to position for it is now.”