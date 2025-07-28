Stealth Group Shares Surge on iPhone 17 Pre-Sales

Stealth Group has announced a significant surge in pre-order sales for its mobile accessories related to the upcoming Apple iPhone 17 launch. The company reported securing approximately $6 million in pre-sales, marking a 50 per cent increase compared to the previous period. Shares in Stealth Group rose sharply following the announcement, climbing 17.3 per cent to $0.115 as of 11:35 am AEST.

Stealth Group specialises in consumer electronics accessories. The company focuses on design, manufacturing, and distribution, offering a range of products through various retail channels. According to the announcement, the pre-orders are supported by guaranteed customer purchase commitments, with revenue recognition scheduled across September and October. This timeline aligns with the expected global release of the iPhone 17.

The substantial increase in pre-sales is attributed to Stealth Group’s strategic investment in its Force Technology consumer division. Additionally, the company’s expanded brand portfolio, which includes names such as OtterBox, EFM, CaseTiFY, and Case-Mate, has contributed to the positive results. Investors have responded favourably to the news, driving up the company’s share price.

The announcement underscores the importance of strategic partnerships and timely product alignment in the competitive consumer electronics market. By capitalising on the highly anticipated iPhone 17 launch, Stealth Group has demonstrated its ability to capture significant pre-order revenue and deliver value to its shareholders.