BYD Navigates Indian Expansion Challenges

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is continuing its expansion efforts in India despite facing significant hurdles imposed by the government. These roadblocks are impeding the company’s ability to conduct essential business operations within the country. Like many Chinese firms, BYD has struggled to secure visas for its executives following a deterioration in political relations sparked by a border clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in 2020.

To circumvent these restrictions, the EV giant has resorted to holding board meetings and conducting high-level business interactions in neighbouring countries such as Colombo in Sri Lanka, Kathmandu in Nepal, and even as far afield as Singapore, according to sources familiar with the matter. BYD is a global company specialising in electric vehicles and battery technologies, dedicated to providing sustainable transportation solutions.

Ketsu Zhang, BYD’s managing director for India, has been unable to obtain a work permit since departing from the company’s local base in Chennai. Despite reported government efforts to assist with his travel, Zhang has been managing Asian markets, including India, from Shenzhen and later from Tokyo. An on-the-ground presence is crucial for manufacturers to ensure quick decision-making, address productivity issues, and establish community ties, highlighting the challenges BYD faces in its Indian operations.