TruScreen Announces Equity Securities Issuance

TruScreen Group Limited (ASX:TRU), a medical device company focused on cervical cancer screening, has announced the issuance of new equity securities. According to a corporate action notice, the company will issue 1,701,576 ordinary shares through a placement. This announcement was authorised by Guy Robertson, Company Secretary & CFO.

The issue involves two components. Firstly, 451,576 shares will be issued to Spark Plus Pte Limited in lieu of cash settlement for marketing services already rendered. Secondly, 1,250,000 shares will be allocated to Guy Robertson (CFO) as an equity incentive. The shares are being issued at a deemed price of A$0.02 and A$0.017.

The proposed issue date is 28 July 2025. The maximum dollar amount of equity securities to be issued is $32,677. TruScreen has stated that there are no external approvals required before the offer can proceed unconditionally, and no lead managers or underwriters have been appointed for this placement.

The company opted for a placement instead of a pro-rata rights issue or share purchase plan. The company’s contact person for this announcement is Guy Robertson, Company Secretary & CFO, who can be reached at +61 (0) 407 983 270 or guyrobertson@truscreen.com.