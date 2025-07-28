Anatara Lifesciences (ASX: ANR), a developer of evidence-based, innovative products to address significant unmet need in human health, with a particular focus on conditions that involve the complexity of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT), has announced it received $969,455.79 from the Australian Taxation Office under the Federal Government’s Research and Development (R&D) tax incentive scheme. The company confirmed the tax incentive refund was received on July 28, 2025. The R&D tax incentive scheme encourages companies to engage in eligible research by providing a cash rebate for qualifying activities.

The refund will provide important capital for progression of the company’s opportunities, in particular, to advance the pre-clinical Proof of Concept studies for the Anti-Obesity project. Anatara Lifesciences is focused on building a pipeline of human health products with a particular focus on conditions that involve the complexity of the gastrointestinal tract. The company aims to deliver real outcomes for patients and strong value for shareholders.

The Australian Government’s R&D tax incentive offers a cash rebate of 43.5% for qualifying research and development activities. This initiative supports companies like Anatara Lifesciences in their efforts to develop innovative health products.

Dr. David Brookes, Chair of Anatara Lifesciences Ltd, can be contacted for further information regarding this announcement.