Stealth Group Holdings Secures $6 Million in iPhone 17 Accessory Pre-Sales

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd (ASX: SGI), a leading Australian multi-sector distribution company servicing business, trade, and retail customers, has announced a significant surge in pre-order sales for mobile accessories related to Apple’s iPhone 17 launch. The company secured approximately $6.0 million in pre-sales, marking a 50% increase compared to the prior corresponding period (2024: $4.0 million). These pre-sales are underpinned by guaranteed customer purchase commitments, with revenue slated for recognition across September and October 2025, aligning with the iPhone 17’s global release.

Stealth is strategically positioned to capitalise on the iPhone launch cycle, a key seasonal demand event in consumer electronics. The company’s distribution network includes major national retailers and telco channels such as JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Retravision, and Vodafone, as well as leading online platforms. Post-launch sales are anticipated to accelerate across convenience retail and marketplaces.

The pre-sales uplift reflects Stealth’s strategic investment in its Force Technology consumer division and its expanded portfolio of brands, including OtterBox, EFM, CASETiFY, and Case-mate. Inventory is manufactured back-to-back with committed orders, ensuring capital efficiency and margin protection. The company anticipates sustained accessory demand driven by high attach rates for cases, screen protection, and other accessories, growing brand loyalty, and expansion into adjacent mobile accessory categories.

CEO Mike Arnold commented that the pre-sales validate the company’s strategy to secure high-demand and exclusive brands, and grow its own-label footprint. He noted that the early results signal a strong season ahead for the Consumer Division, demonstrating how the partnership model with brands like OtterBox and CASETiFY is delivering results and building deeper relationships with retailers and telco partners.