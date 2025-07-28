Sandon Capital Investments Announces September Quarter Dividend

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC), an investment firm focused on actively engaging with companies to unlock value, has announced its intention to pay a fully franked September quarter dividend of 1.4 cents per share. The dividend, which equates to an annualised rate of 5.6 cents per share, is scheduled for payment on 5 September 2025. This represents an attractive fully franked dividend yield of 6.6% or 8.8% including franking credits, based on a share price of $0.85 as of 25 July 2025.

The company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be in effect for this dividend, offered without any discount. Director-related entities have indicated their participation in the DRP to varying extents. The ex-date for the dividend is set for 19 August 2025, with a record date of 20 August 2025, and a DRP election date of 21 August 2025.

Sandon Capital reported strong investment returns for the 2025 financial year, with gross portfolio returns reaching 28.0%. This figure is after management fees but before performance fees, corporate expenses, interest, and taxes. The company’s performance significantly outperformed the Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index (12.3%) and the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index (13.2%) over the same period. Past performance is not indicative of future returns.

The company maintains a strong capacity to pay dividends, with profit reserves totaling 40.8 cents per share and a franking balance of 7.5 cents per share as of 30 June 2025. This franking balance enables Sandon Capital to potentially pay 22.5 cents per share in fully franked dividends, equivalent to over four years of dividends at the current annual rate. The announcement was authorised by the Board.