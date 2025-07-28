Australian Rare Earths Issues Shares Following Option Exercise

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3), a mineral exploration company focused on developing rare earth deposits, announced today the issue of 36,765 fully paid ordinary shares on July 28, 2025. The shares were issued following the exercise of options, without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001. This announcement was made in accordance with paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act, providing notice regarding secondary trading.

The company stated that the issue of these new ordinary shares was conducted without requiring a disclosure document under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. As a disclosing entity, Australian Rare Earths is subject to continuous disclosure obligations under ASX listing rules.

Australian Rare Earths confirmed that it has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M and sections 674 and 674A of the Corporations Act. The company also stated that there is no ‘excluded information’ as defined in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act, as of the date of this notice.

The announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Australian Rare Earths Limited. Further information can be obtained by contacting Company Secretary Noel Whitcher at 1 300 646 100.