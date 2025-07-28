Diablo Resources Advances Phoenix Copper Project with Promising Exploration Results

Diablo Resources Ltd (ASX: DBO), a company focused on identifying and developing resource projects, has announced significant progress at its 100%-owned Phoenix Copper Project in the June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report. The company’s activities have centred around exploration at the Phoenix Copper Project, located in the Lisbon Valley Mining District, USA. This project sits along strike from the producing Lisbon Valley Copper Mine.

Exploration efforts during the quarter identified four priority targets within the Stateline Claim Block. Rock sampling at the Trenton Prospect yielded results up to 7.71% copper and 37 g/t silver, averaging 2.53% copper. At the Fair Dinkum Prospect, samples returned up to 2.76% copper and 92 g/t silver, averaging 1.12% copper. These findings underscore the potential for copper mineralisation within the claim blocks, mirroring the geological setting of the Lisbon Valley Copper Mine.

Diablo Resources also received drill permit approvals from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for the Trenton and Philadelphia Prospects, paving the way for planned drilling in Q3 2025. A drill permit submission for the Fair Dinkum Prospect was also made during the quarter. These permits enable the company to further assess the extent and grade of copper mineralisation at these key target areas.

In other project updates, the company has signed a 5-year exploration permit for the King Solomon Gold Project in Idaho, USA, and is reviewing its options for the Devil’s Canyon Project in Nevada, USA. Diablo Resources reported a cash balance of $178,000 at the end of the quarter and successfully completed a placement raising $396,000 before costs. This funding will support the upcoming drilling program at the Phoenix Copper Project.