Compumedics Inks $24.4 Million Distribution Deals in Asia

Compumedics Limited (ASX: CMP), a global medical device company specialising in sleep, brain, and ultrasonic blood flow monitoring, has announced the signing of two new four-year distribution agreements in China valued at A$24.4 million. The agreements are with long-standing partners and are expected to bolster the company’s presence in key Asian markets. These agreements include a minimum +10% per annum growth commitment.

The first agreement, worth A$20 million, extends Compumedics’ partnership with its Northern China distributor, focusing on sleep diagnostics. The second agreement, valued at A$4.4 million, renews the company’s relationship with an Eastern China distributor specialising in sleep and neurology products. Both agreements aim to drive consistent growth through Compumedics’ core sleep and neurology platforms in a strategically important market where the company has been involved for over 20 years.

Dr. David Burton, Executive Chairman and CEO of Compumedics, stated that the agreements demonstrate the strong momentum behind the company’s shift towards profitable growth, recurring revenue, and geographic diversification. He highlighted China as a key engine for expansion and noted that these multi-year contracts secure predictable revenue growth. Dr. Burton added that the company is scaling a more focused, cash-generative global business, coupled with increasing traction in the US and across connected platforms.

Compumedics develops, manufactures, and commercialises diagnostic technology for sleep, brain, and ultrasonic blood flow monitoring applications. The company’s subsidiaries include Neuroscan, based in the US, and DWL Elektronishe GmbH, based in Germany, giving it a broad international reach.