WiseTech Global Appoints Zubin Appoo as CEO

WiseTech Global has announced the appointment of Zubin Appoo as its new permanent chief executive officer, effective immediately. This decision follows a comprehensive internal and external search to find a suitable leader for the company. WiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics industry globally. Their flagship platform, CargoWise, enables logistics service providers to execute complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding and customs compliance.

Appoo succeeds Andrew Cartledge, who has been serving as interim CEO since October of the previous year, while also holding the position of chief financial officer since 2015. Cartledge is set to retire at the end of the year, as previously announced. However, he will remain with WiseTech to provide support on key projects and to assist with the leadership transition.

Zubin Appoo brings over 20 years of technology experience to the role. He previously worked at WiseTech from 2004 to 2018, collaborating closely with co-founder and executive chairman Richard White on growth strategies. Since departing WiseTech, Appoo has held senior leadership positions in several technology and innovation-focused companies, including InLoop, Flexischools, HICAPS, and Find a Carer.

In his new role, Appoo will report directly to the board and will be responsible for overseeing WiseTech’s operations, product delivery, culture, and commercial performance. He will work alongside Richard White to advance the company’s long-term vision and drive continued innovation. Lead independent director Andrew Harrison commended Appoo’s appointment, noting his background in software and product development as well as his familiarity with WiseTech’s operations.