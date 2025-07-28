WA Boosts Rights for Electricity Consumers

The Western Australian Government is introducing new electricity supply regulations to bolster the consumer rights of numerous households and businesses. These regulations aim to extend protections to customers served by alternative electricity service arrangements, ensuring fair pricing, transparent information, and access to independent dispute resolution through the Energy and Water Ombudsman.

The new Alternative Electricity Services (AES) registration framework will broaden consumer safeguards similar to those already in place for customers of traditional electricity providers such as Synergy and Horizon Power. The initial focus will be on embedded networks and onsite power supply arrangements. Embedded networks, which are private electricity networks serving multiple tenants within a single property, have become increasingly prevalent in apartment buildings, shopping centres, retirement villages, and caravan parks.

Previously, the electricity supply to embedded network customers has been largely unregulated, leading to reports of poor consumer outcomes. Some customers have received bills lacking crucial information, such as electricity usage details and calculation methods. Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson stated that this initiative represents a critical step towards offering robust protections and access to the Energy and Water Ombudsman for all electricity service customers.

Sanderson emphasised Western Australia’s leadership in energy transition, highlighting the government’s commitment to safeguarding customers. Service providers will have the chance to provide feedback during 2025, with formal obligations commencing in 2027, allowing for ample preparation time. The new regulations mark a significant advancement in consumer protection within the state’s evolving energy landscape.