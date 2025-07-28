Many Peaks Finds Gold Corridor Extension

Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) has confirmed an extended gold corridor within its Ferké Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, following a recent aircore drilling program across a 9km strike. Many Peaks is a gold and copper exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of projects in West Africa. The company recently raised $13.5 million to boost exploration at the Ferké Gold Project.

The drilling program returned significant results, including 15 metres at 0.72 grams per tonne of gold from 9 metres, with a higher-grade section of 3 metres at 2.3g/t gold. Another hole yielded 15 metres at 0.32g/t gold from 15 metres, including 3 metres at 0.93g/t gold at the end of the hole. The program spanned 5,447 metres across 172 shallow holes, spaced between 600 metres and 2.2 kilometres.

Many Peaks intends to follow up on these discoveries with reverse circulation drilling and ground geophysical survey work. Managing Director Travis Schwertfeger noted that the aircore drilling program’s results exceeded expectations, particularly given the shallowly weathered environment. He added that the broad zones of gold anomalism, including intrusion material intersected on multiple lines of drilling, indicate a strong mineralising system.

These encouraging results have led to an expansion of the company’s reverse circulation drilling plans, now covering 7,000 metres of drilling. The first 45 reverse circulation drillholes are currently awaiting analysis. Many Peaks is also progressing a diamond core drilling program at the Ouarigue prospect, with 26 drillholes and 6,800 metres of drilling also awaiting analysis.