Lottery Corporation Names New CEO

The Lottery Corporation has announced the appointment of Wayne Pickup as its new managing director and chief executive officer. His tenure is scheduled to commence on November 24, subject to customary regulatory approvals. The Lottery Corporation operates lotteries, Keno, and wagering services through retail and digital channels across Australia. It aims to create value for shareholders while delivering safe and responsible products.

Pikcup succeeds Sue van der Merwe, who announced her retirement earlier this year, concluding a 35-year career in the lotteries sector, including three years as the company’s leader. Van der Merwe will remain in her current position until Pickup officially takes over and will collaborate with the board to facilitate a seamless handover.

Based in Brisbane, Pickup brings 25 years of global lotteries experience to the role. He most recently served as CEO of Allwyn’s North American operations for seven years. Prior to that, he held the position of CEO at Lotto New Zealand. His career encompasses senior roles in technology, product management, and game management within the industry.

Chairman Dr Doug McTaggart stated that Pickup is “a proven leader with a strong track record and a deep understanding of lotteries developed over many years in the industry.” He further noted that Pickup’s diverse skill set makes him “a high-calibre appointment” at what he described as “an exciting time” for The Lottery Corporation.