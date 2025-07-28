Sovereign Metals (ASX:SVM) has announced positive testwork results from its Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi. The company is assessing these results as part of ongoing discussions with anode manufacturers. Sovereign Metals focuses on developing the large Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi and aims to become a major supplier of sustainable rutile and graphite. With a market capitalisation of $465.8 million, the company is advancing its Kasiya project to provide critical materials for various industries.

The optimisation testwork, conducted by Prographite GmbH, demonstrated the suitability of Kasiya’s graphite for coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) production. The optimisation process achieved target coating specifications while maintaining premium performance metrics, positioning Kasiya graphite among the highest quality sources globally. Key specifications achieved include a discharge capacity exceeding 360 milliampere-hours per gram and a first cycle exceeding 94%.

Initial samples of Kasiya fine flake graphite concentrate have been distributed to natural graphite anode producers and project developers to support the development of offtake agreements and confirm market demand. Sovereign Metals is advancing further pilot-scale graphite concentrate processing to supply additional concentrate material, with plans underway for a larger-scale processing run to support expanded customer qualification programs.

CEO Frank Eagar highlighted the strategic importance of Kasiya, especially in light of new US tariffs on Chinese graphite imports. These tariffs, combined with existing ones, create a significant barrier to Chinese graphite, altering the economics for battery manufacturers seeking secure supply chains. Sovereign Metals believes Kasiya has the potential to offer a strategic alternative to Chinese supply chains for anode material feedstock.