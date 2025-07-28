Cochlear Appoints Richard Freudenstein to Board

Cochlear Limited has announced the appointment of Richard Freudenstein as an independent non-executive director, effective August 25. Freudenstein is currently the chairman of Appen and also serves as a director at both REA Group and Coles Group. Cochlear is a global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and supplies implantable hearing solutions. The company aims to help people with hearing loss to connect with the world.

Freudenstein brings extensive experience across media, digital, and highly regulated industries to Cochlear. According to Cochlear chair Alison Deans, Freudenstein’s in-depth understanding of managing complex businesses in regulated environments and his experience with business transformation will be invaluable.

Alongside the new appointment, Cochlear confirmed that Glen Boreham will retire from the board following the company’s annual general meeting on October 23. Boreham joined the Cochlear board in 2015 and has served on several key committees during his tenure.

Boreham’s contributions included serving as chair of the People and Culture Committee. The company thanked Boreham for his service and welcomed Freudenstein to the board.