Hot Stocks: icetana, Tivan, Venus Metals

The Australian sharemarket experienced a choppy week, swinging between gains and sharp sell-offs as investor sentiment was buffeted by profit-taking, trade headlines, and monetary policy uncertainty. The downturn was driven by a heavy sell-off in the major banks amid rising speculation that future rate cuts could compress profit margins. At midday Friday, the S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.5%, bringing its weekly loss to around 1.1%.

In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit new record highs midweek, supported by robust earnings from Alphabet and renewed enthusiasm around AI investment. Over the four trading days, the S&P 500 gained 1.1%, while the Nasdaq added 0.8%. The Dow Jones also rose 0.8%, despite late-week softness driven by weak results from IBM and broader losses in healthcare and industrial sectors.

In Friday’s company news,

icetana surges on SoftBank Robotics deal and record ARR growth

icetana Limited (ASX:ICE) reported its strongest quarterly performance in over four years, driven by a 10% quarter-on-quarter increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $1.9m and a 13% rise in total revenue to $490k. The company significantly reduced its net operating cash outflow to $135k and ended the quarter with a $3.9m cash balance. A major strategic partnership with SoftBank Robotics, valued at over A$3.6m, was finalised, expanding distribution into Asia-Pacific. New deployments included a $465k contract with Malaysia’s largest shopping mall and a $500k renewal from key client Majid Al Futtaim. Product highlights included the launch of the Triage Agent for “dark site” security, while sales momentum was supported by regional growth and co-funded projects in Singapore.

Tivan uncovers new copper zones at Turiscai ahead of assay results

Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN) has identified three new zones of outcropping copper mineralisation—Beremana, Haru River, and Matorec—at its Turiscai Project in Timor-Leste. The fieldwork is part of a broader Stage 1 exploration program focused on defining geochemical anomalies through rock, stream, and soil sampling. Samples are being prepared for assay at ALS Laboratories in Brisbane, with results expected from September. Visual estimates show promising levels of malachite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite, although the company cautions that lab analyses are required for confirmation. Tivan is also deepening its local footprint, with staffing and government collaboration to facilitate geological exports, and Chairman Grant Wilson is scheduled to speak at a major Timor-Leste business conference in August.

Venus secures Bellchambers mining lease as drilling highlights gold potential

Venus Metals Corporation (ASX:VMC) has been granted Mining Lease M57/671 for its Bellchambers Gold Project, marking a key step towards development. The lease covers 722,000 tonnes at 1.31 g/t Au for 30,500 ounces (22,100 oz Indicated and 8,400 oz Inferred). Recent reverse circulation drilling delivered notable intercepts, including 29m at 1.55 g/t and 19m at 3.74 g/t Au. Metallurgical samples have been submitted for testing, and two diamond holes were completed for further geotechnical work. A new Mineral Resource Estimate and open-pit design are underway, alongside preparations for a Mining Development and Closure Proposal to secure final approvals.