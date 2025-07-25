Sky Metals Identifies Significant Tin Deposit Expansion at Tallebung Project

Sky Metals Limited (ASX: SKY), an Australian exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-value mineral deposits, has announced highly successful results from its major drilling program at the Tallebung Tin Project in NSW. The Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2025, highlights the potential for a step-change in the scale and tenor of the Tallebung Tin Deposit. The major multi-rig Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program, which continued throughout the June Quarter, has returned assay results including 6m @ 1.01% tin from 52m and 15m @ 0.68% tin & 77.2g/t silver from 64m.

The drilling results have significantly expanded the deposit to the east and west, with mineralisation remaining open in all directions. New high-grade zones have also been added to the deposit. Sky Metals also reported significant silver and tungsten intercepts alongside the excellent tin grades, underscoring the exploration potential for these valuable by-products. Assay results have been reported for 45 of the 93 holes completed to date, with plans to drill a further 60 approved holes in the upcoming September Quarter.

Sky Metals outlined its proposed work program for the September 2025 Quarter, which includes completion of the major Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program targeting ongoing Resource expansion. The company also intends to advance the ongoing bulk sample metallurgical program to optimise the process flowsheet and produce marketable tin concentrates to aid in offtake marketing. Furthermore, they are progressing to an updated MRE and release of mining studies on completion of resource expansion and infill drilling programs.

The company’s cash balance as of 30 June 2025, was $3.43 million. Sky Metals is committed to further exploration and development programs across its projects, aiming to unlock the high-value, widespread mineralisation discovered.