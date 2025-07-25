Nelson Resources (NES) Announces Promising Gold Assay Results at Yarri Project

Nelson Resources Limited (NES), a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing gold and other mineral resources, has released its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The report highlights encouraging initial assay results from rock chip samples collected at the Hidden Treasure and Gibberts Prospects within the Yarri tenements. Samples from both locations returned high-grade gold results, exceeding 8g/t Au in some instances.

The reconnaissance sampling at the Hidden Treasure Prospect supported previous interpretations of mineralisation occurring as veins within the granite. Furthermore, sampling identified new lithological hosts for gold mineralisation within the Yarri mineralised corridor, specifically within a sheared mafic volcanic unit, which had not been previously recognised in the area. At the Gibberts Prospect, a newly identified brecciated lamprophyre dike appears spatially associated with mineralisation, with gold mineralised quartz veins along its sheared contact with mafic volcanic units returning 8.6g/t Au.

Due to the high-grade gold results exceeding the detection limit of the analytical technique, certain samples have been re-submitted for further assay to confirm the initial results. Nelson Resources reported that it spent $63,000 on exploration and evaluation of projects and $111,000 on administration and corporate costs during the quarter. The company’s cash position as of 30 June 2025, was approximately $1.57 million.

Nelson Resources continues to evaluate new mineral resource opportunities in Australia and overseas. The company has a retained 1% NSR on any future gold production on the Happy Jack tenement.