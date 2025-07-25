Nuchev Limited (NUC), an Australian based Nutritional and Wellness business, has announced that H&S Group has exercised Tranche 2 of their Performance Options. This follows an earlier announcement made on June 26, 2025. The exercise price for the Options is $0.30, resulting in Nuchev issuing 8,749,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares to H&S Investments. Consequently, H&S Investments will increase its shareholding in Nuchev from 45.56% to 48.62%.

The exercise of these options has provided Nuchev with $1.9 million. The company plans to use these funds to further execute its medium-term strategies. Shareholder approval for the issue of shares following the vesting and exercise of Tranches 1, 2, and 3 of H&S Group’s Performance Options was previously obtained at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 19, 2023.

Nathan Cheong, CEO of Nuchev, expressed his appreciation for H&S Group’s ongoing support. He also mentioned how the fresh capital injection would further bolster the company’s ability to execute its strategic growth objectives.

Further details regarding the issue and exercise of H&S Group’s performance options can be found in the Appendix 3B released to the ASX, and the Appendix 2A, which will be released to the ASX on Monday, July 28, 2025. Nuchev’s products include those branded under Oli6®, Bio Practica and Medicine Tree and a number of globally recognised European brands sold under exclusive licence in Australia and New Zealand by bWellness.