Askari Metals (AS2) Provides Supplementary Information on Nejo Gold Project

Askari Metals Limited (AS2) has released supplementary information regarding its Nejo Gold Project in Ethiopia. Askari Metals is a focused Southern African exploration company. The Company is actively exploring and developing its Uis Lithium Project in Namibia and assessing its options for a suitable “value-add” divestment strategy of its Australian projects which includes highly prospective gold, copper and REE projects. This announcement follows the company’s initial announcement on July 8, 2025, titled “Askari Metals Acquires Advanced Brownfields Gold Project.”

The supplementary release aims to address requirements under Mining FAQ 36, which were not fully met in the original announcement. Specifically, the initial release lacked drill hole collar coordinate information and a table of significant intercepts. This additional information is now provided to ensure compliance and transparency for investors. The company has included detailed tables with drill hole IDs, coordinates, depths, and significant gold intersections.

The historical exploration results predate the JORC (2012) Code, and a Competent Person undertook validation checks to ensure reliability, identifying limitations requiring future field validation. While the Competent Person is comfortable with the exploration results based on available geological information and publicly available reports, Askari Metals has not independently validated the results to a JORC (2012) standard. Therefore, the company cannot definitively endorse the historical results but believes adequate verification and sample security measures were previously implemented.

The company clarifies that due to the limitations of the historical data, the results are provided on a provisional basis under Mining FAQ 36, and further work may reduce confidence in these pre-JORC (2012) exploration results. The Board of Directors of Askari Metals Limited authorised the release of this supplementary announcement, aiming to provide a more complete picture of the Nejo Gold Project’s exploration data.