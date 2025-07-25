Tennant Minerals CEO Steps Down, Transitioning to Consultancy Role

Tennant Minerals Limited (TMS), an ASX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects, has announced the resignation of CEO Vincent Algar, effective July 31, 2025. According to the company’s announcement, Algar, who joined Tennant Minerals in February 2024, is leaving to pursue other interests. The company has thanked Algar for his 17 months of service.

While stepping down from his executive role, Algar will continue to support Tennant Minerals as a consultant. He will offer his expertise on ongoing projects, including the Tennant Creek Copper Alliance, research and development initiatives, and metallurgical test work. This arrangement aims to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity on critical projects.

The company affirmed that its primary focus remains on advancing the development of the Bluebird Copper-Gold Project. Tennant Minerals also plans to continue exploration efforts targeting the Bluebird East and Babbler prospects, both located within their 100% owned Barkly Project. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

For further information, shareholders and interested parties are directed to contact Company Secretary Tanya Newby. Tennant Minerals is actively progressing its copper and gold projects within the Barkly region.