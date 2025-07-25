KMD Brands Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

KMD Brands (ASX:KDM), the owner of Kathmandu and Rip Curl, has announced the appointment of Carla Webb-Sear as its new chief financial officer. She will be replacing interim CFO Ben Washington. KMD Brands is a global business owning brands in the outdoor, sports and lifestyle sectors, with a vision to inspire and improve the world through its brands. It operates a global portfolio of retail stores, wholesale distribution and online sales channels.

Webb-Sear is set to join KMD Brands’ executive team during the first week of August, following her relocation from Sydney to Melbourne. Her extensive background includes leadership positions at ViacomCBS, Enero Group, and Fairfax. Most recently, she held the position of chief financial and strategy officer at Qantas’ loyalty division.

KMD Brands’ chief executive, Brent Scrimshaw, expressed confidence in Webb-Sear’s appointment. He stated that her expertise and proven track record in unlocking value, driving agile transformation, and implementing disciplined financial management would be invaluable as the company navigates a dynamic global market. The appointment signals a strategic move for KMD Brands as it continues to position itself in the global market.