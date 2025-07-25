Renewable Energy Sector Faces Worker Shortage

Australia’s ambitious renewable energy projects are facing a significant hurdle: a shortage of skilled workers. Despite substantial investment in wind, solar, storage, hydro, and bioenergy projects, concerns are mounting over the industry’s ability to attract and retain enough qualified personnel to meet its growth targets. The clean energy sector is experiencing rapid expansion, particularly in areas such as solar photovoltaic, wind power, and electric vehicles. However, this growth is creating skills shortages, as employers struggle to find qualified workers for key roles.

According to the Clean Energy Council (CEC), there were 97 renewable energy projects either under construction or slated to begin soon at the end of 2024. The CEC estimates that an additional 40,000 workers will be needed by 2030 to support the ongoing transition to renewables. These jobs aren’t limited to direct employment in renewable energy projects but extend to related industries such as manufacturing, transport, and hospitality, particularly in regional areas.

In response to these concerns, the CEC has launched a new clean energy job-ready program. The Clean Energy Council is the peak industry body for clean energy in Australia, representing hundreds of leading businesses operating in solar, wind, hydro, bioenergy, energy storage, and emerging technologies. It works to accelerate the transformation of Australia’s energy system to one that is smarter and cleaner. The program aims to address the manpower shortage by standardising skillsets, training, and career pathways. It also introduces a digital skills passport to attract more tradies, apprentices, and job-seekers to the clean energy sector.

Based on 12 months of consultation with the industry, the program will primarily focus on Victoria and Queensland, making it easier for job seekers to acquire the necessary skills to work on large-scale wind, solar, and storage projects. It will also help employers mobilise a safe, competent, and qualified trade workforce. CEC chief policy and impact officer, Arron Wood, emphasised the critical timing of this initiative, given the federal government’s commitment to achieving 82% renewable energy by 2030, which is expected to create thousands of new jobs and opportunities for skilled workers.